ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s previous close.

ECN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cormark dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.66.

Shares of TSE ECN traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,015. The company has a market capitalization of C$626.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.08. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$2.34 and a 1-year high of C$7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.95.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$50.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.44 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. On average, analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.1998547 earnings per share for the current year.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

