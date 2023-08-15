EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 255,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 292,885 shares.The stock last traded at $22.62 and had previously closed at $23.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SATS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

EchoStar Trading Down 3.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 531,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,366,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,289,000 after purchasing an additional 182,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,457,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,471,000 after acquiring an additional 87,293 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 317,417 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 107,947 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

