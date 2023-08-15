ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Short Interest Update

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 184,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECARX
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ECARX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ECARX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECARX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ECARX Price Performance
ECARX stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,408. ECARX has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ECARX in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ECARX
About ECARX
ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ECARX
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.