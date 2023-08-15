ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Short Interest Update

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 184,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECARX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ECARX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ECARX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECARX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECARX Price Performance

ECARX stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,408. ECARX has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECARX ( NASDAQ:ECX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ECARX will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ECARX in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

