Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Down 13.2% in July

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,116,000 after buying an additional 782,028 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $5,799,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $4,861,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 546.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 316,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 267,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $2,829,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ETV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.05. 34,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,310. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $15.64.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

