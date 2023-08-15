Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $5,285,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1,077.3% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 122,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 111,825 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $23.08. 57,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,546. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

