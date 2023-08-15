Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVM. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,855 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 191,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 52,167 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 35,780 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,036. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.0292 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

