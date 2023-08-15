Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Lessened by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eaton by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after acquiring an additional 890,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,911 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.72. The company had a trading volume of 61,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.86. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $225.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.