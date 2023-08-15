easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 437,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,532.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Shares of EJTTF stock remained flat at $6.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. easyJet has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

