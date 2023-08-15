DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.09.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

NYSE DXC opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3,054.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 186.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

