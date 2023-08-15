DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0254 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of KTF stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67.
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
