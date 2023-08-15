DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0254 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of KTF stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

