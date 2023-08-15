Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading Up 2.2%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.46 and last traded at $34.33. Approximately 147,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,020,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.
In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,976,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,863,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,327,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth $5,294,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter.
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.
