DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Short Interest Down 44.2% in July

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the July 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
DTS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DTSOF remained flat at $21.65 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. DTS has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $21.65.
About DTS
