Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (D.UN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE: D.UN) recently:

8/8/2023 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$17.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$17.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$13.50.

7/5/2023 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

6/20/2023 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.78. 37,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,270. The stock has a market capitalization of C$416.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.96. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$12.24 and a twelve month high of C$20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.46.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.