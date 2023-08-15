Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Update

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,177,800 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 1,894,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 226.5 days.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.75 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2023, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 321 industrial assets totalling approximately 70.4 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S.
