dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded dormakaba from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRRKF remained flat at $388.56 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.86. dormakaba has a 1 year low of $335.15 and a 1 year high of $388.56.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Region Americas, Region Asia Pacific, Region Europe & Africa, and Key & Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates.

