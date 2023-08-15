dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded dormakaba from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
dormakaba Stock Performance
dormakaba Company Profile
dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Region Americas, Region Asia Pacific, Region Europe & Africa, and Key & Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates.
