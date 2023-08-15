Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stake Trimmed by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,012 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,457. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

