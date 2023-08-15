Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Lessened by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.