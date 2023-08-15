Dominic Blosil Sells 2,879 Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Stock

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Blosil sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $15,114.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,131,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dominic Blosil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, Dominic Blosil sold 2,807 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $15,101.66.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Dominic Blosil sold 2,610 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $15,111.90.

On Monday, August 7th, Dominic Blosil sold 2,530 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $15,104.10.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Dominic Blosil sold 5,770 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $33,985.30.

Traeger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COOK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.09. 364,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,026. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $630.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.92. Traeger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Traeger from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised Traeger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 133,627.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,892,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,496,000 after buying an additional 139,787,589 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Traeger by 615.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Traeger by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,066 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Traeger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,545,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Traeger by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 858,900 shares during the period. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

