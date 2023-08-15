Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

DNIF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,104. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

