Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Gap Down to $2.98

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $2.90. Diversified Healthcare Trust shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 40,054 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 4.0 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.54%.

Insider Activity at Diversified Healthcare Trust

In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 635,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 635,253 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,179.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,000,000 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $6,140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250,019 shares in the company, valued at $71,377,558.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,724,178 shares of company stock worth $29,426,021. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after buying an additional 13,274,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 10,351,271 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $9,252,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

