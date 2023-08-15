DISH Network (DISH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH):

8/9/2023 – DISH Network had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – DISH Network had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – DISH Network had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – DISH Network was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.

8/8/2023 – DISH Network had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – DISH Network had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $10.00 to $6.00.

7/10/2023 – DISH Network had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $5.00.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,983,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,965,538. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Get DISH Network Co alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Defranco bought 300,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,852. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.