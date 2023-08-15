Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Gap Down to $102.65

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.65, but opened at $93.50. Discover Financial Services shares last traded at $94.85, with a volume of 2,090,653 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.03. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after buying an additional 293,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,973,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

