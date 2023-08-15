Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.44. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

