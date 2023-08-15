Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 18,416,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 48,550,207 shares.The stock last traded at $10.14 and had previously closed at $9.93.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 353.4% in the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.