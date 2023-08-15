Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 10,221 call options on the company. This is an increase of 253% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,898 call options.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YANG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 661.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of YANG stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,264,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,184. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

