Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Position Reduced by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

DFIV stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.93. 189,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,188. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $34.54.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

