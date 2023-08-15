DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Citigroup decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DKS opened at $144.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.30 and its 200-day moving average is $136.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $347,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

