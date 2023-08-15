Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $3,901.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,893.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.84) to GBX 3,800 ($48.20) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.62) to GBX 2,920 ($37.04) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Diageo stock opened at $173.20 on Tuesday. Diageo has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $191.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Diageo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,885,000 after purchasing an additional 188,795 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 56.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,057,000 after buying an additional 864,824 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,217,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

