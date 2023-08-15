DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (DFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on October 11th

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
DFI Retail Group Price Performance
Shares of LON DFI opened at GBX 4.37 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.37. DFI Retail Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.37 ($0.06).
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
