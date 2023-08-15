DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Update

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DFDS A/S Stock Performance

DFDS A/S stock remained flat at $38.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. DFDS A/S has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $38.10.

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, cold chain, FMCG and retailers, construction, refuse derived fuel and waste, forest products, metals, and chemicals; and operates mini cruises, and business and corporate events.

