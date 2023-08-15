DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Update

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DFDS A/S Stock Performance
DFDS A/S stock remained flat at $38.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. DFDS A/S has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $38.10.
About DFDS A/S
