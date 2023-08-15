DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. DexCom makes up 1.2% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,959 shares of company stock worth $1,537,189 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,638. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 134.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile



DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

