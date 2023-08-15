Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 185,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 68,486 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,383,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 119,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 97,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

