Dero Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. Dero has a total market cap of $48.39 million and $22,170.01 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.51 or 0.00011931 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,392.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00278107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.10 or 0.00796455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00534069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00058881 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00121320 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,798,943 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

