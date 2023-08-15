Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given New GBX 115 Price Target at Barclays

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 115 ($1.46) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 144 ($1.83) to GBX 159 ($2.02) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 135 ($1.71) to GBX 140 ($1.78) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 88 ($1.12) to GBX 104 ($1.32) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Deliveroo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.75.

DROOF opened at $1.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

