Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DH. Robert W. Baird downgraded Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. William Blair began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DH

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

DH stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. 169,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,675. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,100 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,458,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,387,000 after buying an additional 1,988,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,087,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,964,000 after purchasing an additional 177,300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,941,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,109 shares during the last quarter.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.