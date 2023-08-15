Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,623. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.33, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DH shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DH. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

