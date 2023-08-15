Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Deere & Company worth $110,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 122.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,061,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 145,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,157,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.16.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $432.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.75. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.87 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

