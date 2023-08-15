DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Tops $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $1.76 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00184850 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00028938 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021358 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003439 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

