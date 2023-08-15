Decred (DCR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $221.34 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Decred has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market cap of $221.34 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.36 or 0.00049011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00186412 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00028970 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021410 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003367 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,412,974 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

