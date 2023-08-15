Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $618.00 at TD Cowen

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $564.00 to $618.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.64.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $558.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $530.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.49. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $568.47.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 22.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $45,818,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

