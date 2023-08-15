Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Receives GBX 3,672 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,672 ($46.58).
DPH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,070 ($51.63) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.74) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPH
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dechra Pharmaceuticals
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.