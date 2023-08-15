Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Receives GBX 3,672 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,672 ($46.58).

DPH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,070 ($51.63) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.74) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 3,798 ($48.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,688.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,320.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 2,473.32 ($31.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,145.84 ($52.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,544.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

