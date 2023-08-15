Decentralized Social Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $95.18 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $9.04 or 0.00030805 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentralized Social alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.