Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,836,300 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 4,845,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 711.7 days.

Davide Campari-Milano Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DVDCF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 62,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,549. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVDCF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.13) in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($15.00) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.