DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Stock Price Up 42.9%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) shares rose 42.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

DATATRAK International Stock Up 42.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

