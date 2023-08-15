Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Trading Down 3.1%

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVFGet Free Report) shares fell 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $191.35 and last traded at $191.35. 79 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.49.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.44.

About Dassault Aviation société anonyme

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

