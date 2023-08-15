Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 271.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Danaher by 92.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 20.2% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 12.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Danaher Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE DHR opened at $257.14 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

