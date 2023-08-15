Dais (DLYT) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Free Report) is one of 31 public companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Dais to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dais and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dais -391.62% N/A -748.59% Dais Competitors -145.55% -9.35% -13.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dais and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dais $1.13 million -$4.45 million -0.07 Dais Competitors $1.58 billion $146.71 million 17.39

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dais’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dais. Dais is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

4.6% of Dais shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Dais shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dais has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dais’ competitors have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dais and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dais 0 0 0 0 N/A Dais Competitors 63 175 469 15 2.60

As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 1,631.77%. Given Dais’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dais has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Dais competitors beat Dais on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Dais

Dais Corporation operates as a proprietary and nanotechnology polymer materials company. The company offers Aqualyte, a nanomaterial platform made from commercially available polymer resin and industrial grade solvents, which are mixed using a proprietary process with traditional industrial equipment; and ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that is useful in meeting building indoor fresh air requirements while saving energy and lowering emissions for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment. It also provides NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including salt, brackish and wastewater; NanoAir; and NanoCap, an energy storage application. The company also licenses its products. The company was formerly known as Dais Analytic Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Dais Corporation in February 2019. Dais Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, Florida.

