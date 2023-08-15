DA Davidson Increases monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $170.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $169.11 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $189.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.89 and a 200 day moving average of $152.23.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. monday.com had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. monday.com’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that monday.com will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after buying an additional 250,756 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 322.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after buying an additional 65,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

