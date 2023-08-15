Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 3,486,267 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,486,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $26,844,255.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,402,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,797,964.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 9th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,086,472 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $8,909,070.40.
Garrett Motion Price Performance
Shares of GTX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,627. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Garrett Motion
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.