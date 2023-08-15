Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 3,486,267 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,486,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $26,844,255.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,402,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,797,964.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,086,472 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $8,909,070.40.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Shares of GTX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,627. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion

About Garrett Motion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Centerbridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 1,148.7% during the second quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 42,330,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,439,000 after buying an additional 38,940,141 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 34,888,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668,346 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Garrett Motion by 629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 26,070,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,354,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495,589 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth $50,988,000. Finally, Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 241.4% in the second quarter. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,141,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,110 shares during the last quarter.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

Featured Stories

