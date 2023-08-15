CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 341,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,697.0 days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRRF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. 604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $12.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRRF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

